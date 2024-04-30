City hall employee involved in tampering receipt resigns

The regular employee at the City Treasurer’s Office in Bacolod City who was involved in the alleged tampering city government’s receipt has already resigned from her post, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Monday, April 29.

Ting said the said employee submitted the resignation letter on April 26 so they cannot file an administrative case against her.

He said City Treasurer Arlene Memoria already issued a memorandum to the said personnel, who was asked to submit her explanation within 72 hours, adding that after the first memorandum, Memoria discovered another two suspected tampered receipts involving the said employee.

Ting noted that they will conduct a thorough investigation and they need the cooperation of the employee involved.

On April 18, a male complainant was apprehended by the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) for not wearing a helmet and no driver's license. His motorcycle was also towed by BTAO.

He was fined P1,300, but the CTO's cashier assigned at BTAO allegedly tampered with the receipt.

He reported the incident to the city's program "Isugid mo Kay Mayor."

The CLO also tasked BTAO to retrieve the citation tickets they issued to determine the complainant's penalty.*