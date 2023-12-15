CitySavings awarded for its customer-centric initiatives

City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift bank subsidiary of Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines, (UnionBank) caps the year with recognition from the International Finance Awards.

The Bank was named as the Most Customer-Centric Savings Bank in the Philippines for 2023. International Finance, a London-based publication, noted that “CitySavings bagged this prestigious award for its various customer-centric initiatives along with its excellent services and innovative products.”

One of the bank’s major initiatives this year is its mobile app that provides public school teachers a fast, and secure way to check their savings and loan account balances, as well as apply for a reloan online. Clients can also pay their bills and soon, can receive and transfer funds, and use other customer-friendly features.

Its chatbot, Talk to Maria, offers a convenient 24/7 inquiry service and a seamless new loan application process. In collaboration with its parent company UnionBank, CitySavings has also rolled out its Bank-on-Wheels to make its services more accessible.

All these initiatives are anchored on CitySavings’ vision to be the leading mass market bank in the Philippines creating innovative solutions that make banking simple for its customers. The thrift bank continues to serve the underserved and the underbanked in the country as it offers them a wide range of financial products.

“As CitySavings continues to embrace digital tools that enhance and improve the customer experience, we stand by our commitment to provide simple and straightforward banking coupled with our warm and helpful customer service. We always put the needs of our customers first in everything that we do,” said CitySavings Chief Executive Officer Lorenzo Ocampo.

For his part, CitySavings President Manuel G. Santiago, Jr. said, “The recognition as the Most Customer-Centric Savings Bank in the Philippines is a solid testament to CitySavings fulfillment of its purpose of elevating communities through financial inclusion.” (PR)