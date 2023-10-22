CitySavings ramps up disaster preparedness in public schools

City Savings Bank (CitySavings), the thrift arm subsidiary of the Aboitiz-led Union Bank of the Philippines (UnionBank) leveled up its advocacy for disaster preparedness for the communities it serves through its Disaster Risk and Reduction (DRR) 101 Program.

This program ensures beneficiaries of public schools in the Philippines have the proper equipment to help them prepare for possible disasters or calamities in the future.

In the aftermath of disasters and calamities, one of the most vulnerable sectors in the country is the education sector.

In 2022, the Department of Education (DepEd) declared they needed around PhP 18 million to repair, rehabilitate, and reconstruct schools damaged during disasters and calamities that hit the country.

Together with the Aboitiz Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of the Aboitiz Group, CitySavings has conducted 106 Weather and Tropical Cyclone 101 Training sessions nationwide since 2015.

This impact program aims to strengthen educators’ capability on disaster preparedness through basic weather knowledge, empower them to prepare and protect their communities and create their own disaster preparedness programs to reduce the impact of weather-related disasters.

Through its DRR 101 program completed this 2023, CitySavings has donated emergency and medical equipment to 16 School Division Offices (SDOs) addressing not just the issue of disaster, but also the SDOs’ call for help in alleviating the impact of the global pandemic.

Donating to disaster preparedness means investing in systems that will allow the schools to deploy staff and resources quickly and effectively once a disaster strikes.

DRR 101 contributes to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 11: Make cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient, and sustainable. DRR is an integral part of social and economic development.

The program is also part of CitySavings’ commitment to creating a better and safer learning environment to improve the country’s public education system. (PR)