Cleaning of surroundings urge to prevent leptospiroses cases

The Bacolod City Health Office (CHO) urged the Bacolodnons to sustain the cleaning of surroundings to prevent leptospiroses cases in the city.

Dr. Grace Tan, head of the CHO Environment Sanitation Division, said yesterday that from January to June 29, 2024, Bacolod City had a total of seven

leptospiroses cases, with two fatalities, which is 85.4 percent lower compared to the same period last year, with 48 cases and five deaths.

" We should be sustained cleaning our surroundings to ensure that rats will not stay in our compound," she said.

She added that piled garbage and clogged drainage can be able to reproduce the rats.

Tan noted that of the 61 villages, seven barangays recorded leptospirosis cases including Barangays Pahanocoy, Felisa, Alijis, Pta. Taytay, Vista Alegee, Mansilingan and Mandalagan with one case each.

Tan said they were also conducting information dissemination on appropriate garbage management and disposal to prevent the spread of leptospirosis.

She said the public with a history of wading or contact with water/ground possibly contaminated with leptospira in rat or animal urine should go to their nearest health center or private medical doctors for prophylaxis as soon as possible.

She added the most common reasons for complications and death include health-seeking behavior and denial of leptospirosis exposure./MAP.