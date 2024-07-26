Clearing of the vacant lot behind BCGC started

The City Government of Bacolod will lease the vacant area at the back of the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to be developed as a park with kiosks or the Manokan Country East, Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez said Thursday, July 25.

Benitez said the owner of the lot already ordered the clearing of the area.

"I propose to develop a Manokan Country East in the area because it's something that might be attractive in the area, but it will be designed for a park," he said.

He added the construction of the legislative building behind the BCGC is still ongoing and the football field in the area will soon be developed as a parking area.

“ So I’m proposing that the football field, park, and playground will be placed at the back of the BCGC, just across the existing football field,” Benitez stressed.

The mayor noted that the vacant space is over four hectares and they are looking for at least 1.6 hectares.

" So we are proposing for the construction of the football field, and parks and playgrounds for the people of Bacolod," Benitez said.

He said a private company would lease the area from the Gonzaga family then, the city will lease it from the company for the development of the area.

" It was agreed that if ever the city will lease the property, it has to be a flow-through. Whatever their arrangement with the Gonzaga family, it should be the same with city government," he added./MAP.