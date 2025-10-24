Clergy defers moral recovery activity for Bacolod officials

MEMBERS of the clergy in Bacolod City have deferred the planned retreat and recollection, or the “Moral Recovery Initiative,” intended for city officials in November 2025.

In a press conference held on Thursday, October 23, 2025, at the Negros Press Club, Fr. Aniceto Buenafe, a former lead convenor of the Council of Concerned Citizens (C3), along with Fr. Armando Onion, Fr. Filomeno Duaban, and Fr. Michael Cuenca, announced the deferment of the scheduled activity.

Buenafe said he relinquished his role as lead convenor after C3 decided to register with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), explaining that as members of the clergy, their involvement with corporations—unless sanctioned by the Roman Catholic Church—is limited.

Nevertheless, he said the priests originally associated with C3 have agreed to serve as the group’s spiritual advisers.

Buenafe recalled that at the height of the flood control anomalies, they sent invitations to the Office of the President, the Office of the Ombudsman, the Department of Public Works and Highways, the Bacolod Congressional District, the Bacolod City Mayor’s Office, and the City Engineering District to join them in investigating and conducting site visits of flood control projects in Bacolod.

He said the first to respond positively was the congressional office of Representative Alfredo Abelardo Benitez, who expressed full cooperation with the inspection and site visits.

During their meeting on October 4, Buenafe said Benitez shared his dismay and frustration with the institution he belongs to and sought advice and moral guidance on how to restore public trust.

It was during that meeting, Buenafe noted, that the idea of a retreat or recollection was raised.

In their subsequent meeting on October 20 with Benitez and other city officials, they agreed to call the proposal the Moral Recovery Initiative for Government Officials.

“During the meeting, we made it clear that this initiative would not undermine the efforts or positions of any party regarding the anomalous flood control projects,” he said.

After conferring with other priests, Buenafe said they decided to re-evaluate the proposal for the retreat and recollection.

“We understand that the public is currently cautious and skeptical about collaborations with politicians. There is a prevailing perception of underlying motives, motivations, and unstated objectives when engaging in dialogue with government officials,” he said.

He added that they must carefully review their approach to the Moral Recovery Initiative, refine its content, solidify its objectives, and clearly define its targets and goals.

“We recognize that the most affected sector by corruption in government is the marginalized—the poor. Their input is essential to the success of the Moral Recovery Initiative. We must hear their recommendations on how misguided politicians can demonstrate genuine sincerity,” he said.

Fr. Onion said they envisioned the proposed activity to promote confession, contrition, penance, and restitution.

He added that while the initiative would begin in Bacolod City, they hope it will eventually be replicated nationwide.

For his part, Benitez said he understands where Fr. Buenafe and their colleagues in the clergy are coming from.

“Our people have every right to be dismayed and cynical when it comes to politics and politicians. After what we have seen and heard in recent months, trust in government is at an all-time low, and that is something we in public service—especially those in Congress—must confront with humility,” he said.

He added that he understands and respects the priests’ decision to step back and reassess their involvement.

“What matters to me is that we continue to keep the doors of dialogue and partnership open. We deeply value their guidance and wisdom, and we welcome the opportunity to work closely with them. I truly believe that genuine moral recovery cannot happen without spiritual guidance. And no one can help lead us back to that path better than the Church and the faith community,” Benitez said.

“I remain hopeful that, in time, we can move forward together in the shared belief that our people deserve honest leadership, and that moral renewal is not only possible—it is absolutely necessary,” he added. (MAP)