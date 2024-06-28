CLMMRH eyeing permanent Cardiovascular Surgical Department

The Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital is eyeing a permanent Cardiovascular Surgical Department accredited by the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation (Philhealth).

The hospital management observed the increasing number of patients suffering from cardiovascular diseases.

On June 24-25, The Philippine Heart Center (PHC), in partnership with the Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH), conducted its 3rd Cardiovascular Surgical Mission.

The mission is part of a 4-phase multi year development plan called "Project Paglaum." It has performed surgeries on eight children aged 6 to 15 years with complex heart conditions (ventricular septal defect, atrial septal defect, and Tetralogy of Fallot).

Patients came from Bacolod City, Bago City, Silay City, and Kabankalan City.

This initiative marks a significant milestone for the Island of Negros as it will be the first to address Tetralogy of Fallot (TOF), a combination of four congenital heart defects namely: Pulmonary Stenosis, Ventricular Septal Defect, Overriding Aorta, and Hypertrophy of the right ventricle. CLMMRH's commitment to expanding healthcare accessibility and providing specialized care to the underserved underscores its dedication to promoting equitable access for those affected by cardiovascular diseases. The Philippine Heart Center sent 30 members of its staff led by Dr. Juliet Balderas, OIC Deputy Executive

Director for Medical Services. Other participants were pediatric cardiologists, thoracic cardiovascular surgeons, cardiac anesthesiologists, surgical intensive care nurses, operating room staff, perfusionists, cardiac rehab, and the Office of Strategy Management secretariat.

They are working with the CLMMRH team led by Dr. Calvin Fernandez., Cardiovascular surgeon; Dr. Jorge Edward Masa and Dr. Mary Grace Manganti, Cardiac Anesthesiologists; together with the pediatric cardiologists, Dr. Consuelo Tumaneng and Dr. Judah Gozar.

Project Paglaum represents CLMMRH's commitment to fulfilling the Department of Health's mandate as a designated cardiovascular center, as outlined in Department Order 2021-0001. This initiative ensures that cardiovascular services are available, accessible, and affordable to the people of Negros. The collaboration with the Philippine Health Center (PHC) is PHC's way to capacitate regional hospitals to decentralize cardiovascular surgeries and interventions from PHC to provinces. This complies with the Implementing Rules and Regulations for RA 11959, also known as the Regional Specialty Center Act.

SIGNIFICANT DATES AND PHASES

Phase 1 Highlights

April 30, 2021 - 1st Pacemaker Surgery May 14, 2021- 2nd Pacemaker Surgery

Phase 2 Highlights

1st Cardiovascular Surgical Mission

May 29 - June 2, 2023

Mau 20. 2023 - Memorandum of Agreement

• PHC Representatives: Dr. Joel M. Abanilla (Executive Director), Dr. Juliet J. Balderas (Head of Office for Strategy Management), Dr. Maria Bernadette A. Azcueta (Head, Pediatric Intensivist)

• CLMMRH Representatives: Dr. Julius M. Drilon (Medical Center Chief), Division Heads, and Cardiovascular Surgery and Intervention Team (CVSI)

Cardiovascular Surgery Beneficiaries: Adult and Pediatric patients

Total Surgeries: 13 (8 open-heart surgeries, 5 closed-heart surgeries)

Outcome: All patients were discharged and improved

Types of heart defects addressed: ventricular and atrial septal defects, patent ductus arteriosus

Notable Procedure: Warden procedure for Partial Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Return

(PAPVR)

2nd Cardiovascular Surgical Mission

November 27 - December 1, 2023

Cardiovascular Surgery Beneficiaries: Five patients with Coronary Artery Diseases undergoing

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) procedure.

Outcome: All patients were discharged well by December 5, 2023.

Significance: CLMMRH is the only DOH hospital among 18 identified Regional Heart Centers

to receive two surgical missions from PHC within one year.

In 2024, Project Paglaum aims to establish a program for open-heart surgery sustained by Philhealth's Z-benefit package, ensuring equitable access and financial protection for the poor against catastrophic health expenditures resulting from cardiovascular diseases.