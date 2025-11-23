CLMMRH leptospirosis admissions increase

THE Corazon Locsin Montelibano Memorial Regional Hospital (CLMMRH) in Bacolod City is currently experiencing an increase in referrals for leptospirosis, including moderate to severe cases, particularly from south of Negros Occidental, the management said.

In its advisory issued on Saturday, November 22, 2025, the hospital management stated that there is an increase in leptospirosis admissions at CLMMRH.

As of November 22, 2025, CLMRRH has admitted a total of eight patients.

The management said the hospital used to record 0-2 cases in month's duration.

It added that the hospital will prioritize severe leptospirosis referrals and they are establishing dedicated wards for both adult and pediatric patients to ensure safe, appropriate, and timely management.

It further stated that the referring facilities are advised to coordinate with the Operations Center (Open) of CLMMRH and observe proper patient coordination and transfer protocols.

As the Apex Hospital of the Negros Island Region, the management said the CLMMRH remains committed to serving the people by providing compassionate, high-quality care, especially during surge situations.

"We request the continued understanding and cooperation of referring facilities and the public as we manage bed capacity and ensure timely care for all affected patients," it added.

The CLMMRH temporarily closed its emergency room (ER) in September 2025 for the renovation of its facility.

Dr. Joan Cerrada, CLMMRH chief, earlier said the renovation, which costs P92 million, will take three months and they temporarily put up an emergency room in CLMMRH with around 18 beds at the outpatient department (OPD) waiting area, along with four to five holding areas at the Mother and Child Building that can accommodate 45 to 50 beds.

Cerrada said patient prioritization will follow the Canadian Triage and Acuity Scale (CTAS), with categories I-II and trauma cases prioritized. Other patients may be referred to partner hospitals depending on bed availability.

She said walk-in patients arriving directly at CLMMRH will undergo triage at the temporary ER. Critical cases (CTAS 1-2) and prioritized trauma cases (CTAS 3) will be admitted immediately if beds are available. Stable cases (CTAS 3-5) will be redirected to partner private hospitals when capacity is exceeded.

Patients referred from community health centers, private hospitals or emergency medical services (EMS) were managed through the CLMMRH Operations Center (OpCen).

The Integrated Hospital Operations Monitoring System s (IHOMS) bed tracker system, the Emergency Room Consortium Monitoring System, was also used to match patients with available beds at CLMMRH or private hospitals.

Patients initially treated at private hospital emergency departments may be transferred to CLMMRH for admission once stabilized and as soon as beds become available.

Cerrada said admission conditions will depend on triage priority and ER or holding area bed availability. (MAP)