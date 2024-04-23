CLO awaits Lacson's explanation of quota system

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. is still waiting for the formal explanation of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) head Patrick Lacson regarding the memorandum he issued to all the traffic enforcers so he can make a recommendation to Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez.

Ting said Tuesday, April 23, that Lacson was already given a notice to explain after he issued a memorandum on April 3 to all the traffic enforcers to have at least five apprehensions a day and non-compliance may result in a suspension or termination.

“Once we receive his explanation, we will make our recommendations and it’s up to the mayor to decide,” he said.

He added that aside from the issue of the quota system, Lacson was also given a notice to explain bringing the government vehicle, or MABB Cab (Mayor Albee Bantug Benitez Cab), to his house and removing the government sticker on it.

Ting noted that Lacson was identified as the executive assistant of the mayor and it’s up to the mayor to implement the penalty.

Ting said that Lacson failed to inform the mayor of the issuance of the memorandum to all the traffic enforcers.

To avoid a similar incident, he said the department head should ask the opinion of the City Legal Office before issuing a memorandum to their personnel.

Benitez earlier said the quota system is not applicable here, and it’s not legal.

“The Civil Code has a provision against that, and it can be prone to abuse,” he said.*