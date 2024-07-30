CLO, CHO to inspect ambulant vendors in schools

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) and the City Health Office (CHO) will inspect all the ambulant vendors selling outside the schools in the city.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said the classes in public schools have started on July 29 and they need to ensure the health of the students.

He said the CHO will inspect the health cards of the ambulant vendors in various schools.

" We want to avoid food poisoning. Let's make sure that all the ambulant vendors are complying with the requirements," he added.

Ting noted that the ambulant vendors are required to secure a sanitary permit and health cards.

Ting said they will also determine the number of vendors that can display their carts in front of the schools so that they will not cause traffic in the area.

He said it had been observed that some vendors were already occupying the roads.

" We will address this concern to maintain the smooth flow of traffic especially, during peak hours," he added.

The CLO will also ask the assistance of the barangays to monitor the vendors selling outside the schools within their areas of jurisdiction.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier ordered the creation of an enforcement team to regulate the ambulant vendors in various areas of the city.

Benitez said all the ambulant vendors should register since they are dealing with food or selling items that are consumed by the general public.

“So, they are not exempt from the requirements of the food establishment. All of them should comply with the requirements,” he said.

He added the violators should be penalized by the enforcement team./MAP