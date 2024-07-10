CLO conducts clearing operation in Barangay 12

The Bacolod City Legal Office- Enforcement Team conducted a clearing operation at Purok Malipayon, Barangay 12, Bacolod City on Tuesday, July 9.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said yesterday at least 60 houses were affected by the construction of the new building of the Manokan Country and they agreed to voluntarily demolish their houses.

" We just removed the remaining structures in the area because some of them already voluntarily demolished their houses," he said.

He added the affected residents were given a relocation site in Abada Escay, Barangay Viata Alegre.

Ting noted that those who failed to demolish their houses were removed by the enforcement team.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

SM Prime also turned over P131.89 million to Bacolod City, which represents the seven years of advance rental payments for Manokan Country under the 40-year lease agreement with the city at an annual rental fee of P21.26 million, subject to a 5 percent escalation rate every three years.

The tenants will also transfer to their temporary area at the parking lot of the nearby SM City Bacolod./MAP.