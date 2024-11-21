CLO: 'No demolition of structures every November and December'

"It's the policy of Bacolod City Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez not to implement demolition of structures every November and December."

This was emphasized by City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. on Wednesday, November 20, following a request from Barangay 12 Captain Ely Alcantara Jr. to temporarily suspend the demolition of at least 22 houses in the area, which are affected by the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

Ting confirmed that it is the mayor's policy not to carry out demolitions during the holiday season unless there is a court order.

"On the city's part, we will follow the directive of the mayor," he stated.

A total of 50 houses in Barangay 12 are affected by the redevelopment of Manokan Country, and some of the residents have already relocated to a designated relocation site.

Of the 50 households, 22 were given assistance by the city but have yet to voluntarily demolish their structures.

Ting added that some of the households did not receive a relocation site because they were already beneficiaries of the city's housing relocation program but failed to occupy the designated area.

On October 20, 2023, the Bacolod City government signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country. /MAP