CLO probe against private person holding payroll at BCGC

THE Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) is now conducting an investigation against a private person who was seen holding the payroll of the job order (JO) employees at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) on Thursday, October 30, 2025.

City Legal Officer Karol Joseph Chiu said they were informed that a woman, who allegedly lending money to the JO workers, was seen holding the payroll of the employees at the BCGC lobby.

“She’s a private person and not allowed to hold the payroll of the city employees,” Chiu said.

Chiu noted that he already asked City Treasurer Jose Maria Gecosala to submit an incident report.

On Thursday, the City released the salaries of the job order (JO) workers. Before the release, they were required to sign their payroll. However, a private individual was reportedly seen holding the payroll at the lobby of the BCGC.

Chiu also asked Gecosala to ensure that city employees receive their full salaries.

“Our workers should personally claim their salaries. No private person shall participate in the process,” Chiu said.

City Administrator Atty. Mark Mayo said the previous administration already enrolled all the JO workers for the automated teller machine (ATM) account with the Land Bank of the Philippines for the payment of their salaries to address the long queue during payday.

However, with the new administration, he said there were some newly hired JO workers and their ATM is still on process, while some workers were also retained and need to update their account number.

He added that on Thursday, the employees need to sign their payroll and claim their salary at the cash division manually.

Mayo said the city has a total of 1,000 newly hired job order workers. (MAP)