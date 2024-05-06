CLO recommends 5-day suspension of BTAO head

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) recommended a five-day suspension of Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) head Patrick Lacson for committing a series of offenses, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Monday, May 6.

Ting said they already submitted their recommendation to the office of Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez on Monday and it will be effective upon the receipt of the order.

He said the mayor will appoint a temporary BTAO officer-in-charge while Lacson is suspended.

The CLO earlier conducted an investigation against Lacson for bringing the government vehicle, or MABB Cab (Mayor Albee Bantug Benitez Cab), to his house and removing the government sticker on it, and the memorandum he issued to all the traffic enforcers.

Ting said that Lacson committed two light administrative offenses so it’s their recommendation to suspend him.

He said Lacson’s deputy officer-in-charge Jose Antonio Robello, who was also given a first offense as one of the signatories of Lacson’s memorandum, also tendered his resignation effective May 10.

He added that Robello submitted his resignation to the City Administrator’s Office in April.

For his part, Lacson said that he’s still waiting for the order and anything the mayor’s decision he respects it.

He said Robello already submitted his resignation letter, but he asked the mayor to reconsider its letter, adding that Robello will be traveling abroad and will return in July.*