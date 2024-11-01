CLO regulates 30 flower vendors in Barangay Alijis

At least 30 flower vendors occupying the gutter in front of a private cemetery in Barangay Alijis in Bacolod City were removed on Wednesday, October 30, by members of the enforcement team of the City Legal Office (CLO).

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said yesterday they received a complaint from the owner of the cemetery that the flower vendors were occupying their area.

" We inspected the area and we transferred them across the road to ensure that they will not obstruct the streets," he said.

He added the vendors also secured clearance from the officials of Barangay Alijis to sell in the area.

Ting noted that most of the complaints of the owners of the private cemeteries were that the flower vendors were occupying their gates, which it caused traffic.

Ting said the 30 vendors are not part of the 248 flower vendors, who have secured special permits at the Bacolod City Government Center (BCGC) to sell from October 28 to November 2 for the observance of All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day.

Of 248 flower vendors, 82 of them were occupying Burgos public cemetery, 105 along Gonzaga Street, and 60 along Libertad and Hernaez Street. /MAP.