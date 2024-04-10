CLO removes illegal structures near Panaad Park

In preparation for the Panaad sa Negros Festival celebration, the Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) Enforcement Unit demolished at least 10 illegal structures at Carmen Avenue, Regent Pearl Homes Subdivision, Barangay Alijis, Bacolod City on Monday afternoon, April 8.

Rey Demisana, head of CLO-Enforcement Unit, said Tuesday, April 9, they earlier held a meeting with the provincial government to address the traffic problem during the celebration of the festival around the Panaad Park and Stadium.

“We conducted a series of meetings with the committees of the Panaad sa Negros Festival along with the officials of various local government units including the officials of Barangays Alijis and Mansilingan and it was determined that they need to address the traffic and structures going inside the stadium,” he said.

He said the Panaad Festival committee suggested clearing the vendors near the stadium.

“These structures caused the traffic jam in the area so we need to remove the structures of the vendors,” he added.

Demisana stressed that the officials of Barangay Alijis led by its chief, Deogracias De la Vega, were also informed about the preparations for the Panaad Festival in the area.

However, he said that De la Vega questioned their action on Monday and tried to stop the demolition team.

“Our action is legal and we have a directive from our City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr.,” he added.

Demisana said the Panaad sa Negros Festival will be held on April 15 to 21 and they need to clear the streets to ensure the smooth flow of traffic going inside the stadium.

He also noted that De la Vega allegedly put up the canopies near the subdivision’s gymnasium which were rented by the vendors in the barangay.

“He was already informed (De la Vega) that it’s illegal to put up structures in the area because it causes traffic, but still, he issued a permit to the vendors,” he said.

Demisana said that De la Vega is planning to file a complaint against him and he’s ready to face it, but for now, they will not allow the vendors to display their products in the area.

He said they will continue clearing around Panaad Park and Stadium.

For his part, De la Vega said in a radio interview that the area is still under their jurisdiction and there’s no need to secure a permit from the city government.

“It’s a yearly activity and we allowed the vendors to sell in the area,” he said

De la Vega also admitted that some of the vendors occupied the streets, but it’s not the reason that the enforcement team will not coordinate in the barangay before their operation*