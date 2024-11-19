CLO seeks province aid to retrieve deed of sale of old City Hall

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) is now coordinating with the Negros Occidental provincial government to retrieve the deed of sale of Bacolod old City Hall, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said on Monday, November 18.

Ting said they found out that the land where the old City Hall was located was purchased by the city from the provincial government in 1932.

He said they already sent a letter to the provincial government to provide them a copy of the deed of sale of the city and the province.

He added that based on their research, they determined that the land, where the Old City Hall was located, was donated by the Luzuriaga family to the provincial government then, the city purchased it from the province.

Ting noted that they want to retrieve the deed of sale document from the provincial government.

" We've heard before that the old City Hall was donated by the Luzuriaga family, but now, we found out that the city purchased if from the province," Ting said.

Ting said the city secured the land title in 1934.

This was after former councilor Archie Baribar earlier called for a public hearing from the City Council regarding the rehabilitation of the old City Hall along Luzuriaga-Araneta Streets in Barangay 13.

In a letter addressed to Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran on November 12, 2024, Baribar expressed his concern as an intervenor in Civil Case No. 09-13457, Luzuriaga v. Municipal Government of Bacolod, which is currently pending before the Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 50 in Bacolod City.

Baribar noted that the case involves the claim of the Luzuriaga family over the property where the old City Hall once stood.

Ting emphasized that the ongoing legal case does not impact the rehabilitation of the old City Hall building.

Regarding the property title, Ting said that the old City Hall, which spans at least 2,300 square meters, does not have any specific notation on its intended use.

He said the city only removed structures that cannot be rehabilitated, but the heritage site remains intact.

The City Government of Bacolod had earlier allotted P223 million for the rehabilitation of the old City Hall building, which is part of the P4.1 billion loan approved by the Development Bank of the Philippines.

The rehabilitation project, which includes the construction of a four-story building with an underground parking facility, is expected to take 18 months to complete. /MAP