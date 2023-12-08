CLO serves notice to vacate to 50 informal settlers

The Bacolod City Legal Office served the demand letter or notice to vacate to at least 50 informal settlers in Barangay 12 on Wednesday, December 6.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Thursday, December 7, that the 50 houses were located near Manokan Country, and they were given until January 8, 2024, to vacate the area.

He said SM Prime Holdings Inc. will start the development of Manokan Country next year, which affects the 50 informal settlers.

Of the 50 affected house owners, only 32 of them are qualified to avail a relocation site.

Ting noted that some of the residents were already given a relocation site but they failed to occupy the area.

“Those who are qualified for the relocation site should process the requirements so they can occupy the area early at the Abada Relocation Site in Barangay Vista Alegre,” Ting said.

Aside from the relocation site, he said the affected residents will also be given financial assistance, including those who are disqualified for a relocation site.

On October 20, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

They also turned over P131.89 million to the Bacolod City government for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country, signaling the start of its transformation into a future-ready tourist destination that honors Ilonggo food culture and tradition.

The P131.89 million represents seven years of advance rental payments for Manokan Country under the 40-year lease agreement with the city at an annual rental fee of P21.26 million, subject to a 5 percent escalation rate every three years.

SM Prime, one of Asia’s leading real estate developers, will redevelop the Manokan Country into a tech-ready, more spacious food hall, with a kitchen that will assure customers of the sanitary preparations and quality cooking of the Chicken Inasal and options for airconditioned spaces for more comfortable dining.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier said the lease agreement will last for 40 years, with an additional 10 years if it is agreed upon by the city.

He said SM Prime is committed to investing P4 billion in the implementation of the said project, which will create more jobs for the city.*