CLO set to issue show cause order vs regular employee who reportedly tampered gov’t receipts

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) is set to issue a show cause and preventive suspension order against the regular employee assigned to the City Treasurer's Office (CTO) who allegedly tampered with the city's receipt.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Thursday, April 25, they will issue the show cause order next week and they are now gathering all the documents.

He said the gravity of the falsification is termination from the service since it's a criminal aspect.

The male complainant was apprehended by the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) on April 18 for not wearing a helmet and no driver's license. His motorcycle was also towed by BTAO.

He was fined P1,300, but the CTO's cashier assigned at BTAO allegedly tampered with the receipt.

He reported the incident to the city's program "Isugid mo Kay Mayor."

Ting said that they would file a gross misconduct complaint against the employee.

The CLO also tasked BTAO to retrieve the citation tickets they issued to determine the complainant's penalty.

Ting said City Treasurer Arlene Memoria also issued a memorandum to her personnel involved to submit its explanation within 72 hours.

Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez earlier said the employee should face the consequences.

"I do not have to repeat myself over and over again, and we will continue in doing it (fight corruption)," he said.

He added that the said employee was already reassigned to another assignment.*