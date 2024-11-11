CLO starts demolition of structures in Barangay 12

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) Enforcement team will start the demolition of structures behind the Manokan Country in Barangay 12 on Monday, November 11, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said on Sunday, November 10.

Ting said at least 22 households, who were already given assistance by the city, still failed to voluntarily demolish their structures.

He said they also informed the affected residents of the said demolition operation.

“They already received their assistance and all of them were given enough time to voluntarily demolish their houses,” he added.

Ting noted that after the demolition of the structures, SM Prime will also start the perimeter fencing for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country.

A total of 50 houses in Barangay 12 were affected by the development of the Manokan Country and some of them already transferred to the relocation site.

Ting said of the 50 houses, some of them were not given a relocation site because they were already beneficiaries of the housing relocation site of the city but they failed to occupy the area.

On October 20, 2023, the city government of Bacolod signed a contract agreement with SM Prime for the redevelopment of the iconic Manokan Country. /MAP.