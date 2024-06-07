CLO to regulate vendors selling at Bacolod economic highway

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) Enforcement Team will regulate the vendors who are selling at the Bacolod Economic Highway along Barangays Cabug and Alijis.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said Thursday, June 6, that the enforcement team will inspect the area to check the business permits of the vendors.

He said he was informed that several vendors were seen selling in the area during the night.

“We want to ensure the safety of the public. Our vendors should secure a sanitary permit,” he added.

Aside from Barangays Cabug and Alijis, Ting said they will also inspect the vendors selling along Homesite and Barangay Villamonte.

He said the vendors should not occupy the streets because they cause traffic, adding that the enforcement team will be deployed in the area next week.

Moreover, Ting said the enforcement team was also deployed inside the Libertad Public Market to inspect the vendors’ business permits.

He said all vendors should secure a business permit to avoid penalties.

He added that several business establishments had already been closed by the city for operating without a business permit.

Ting noted that the closure order was implemented for violation of Section 65, Article 20 of City Ordinance No. 565, Series of 2011, or the Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City, as per the recommendation of the Permits and License Division Office.

Ting added that business establishment owners were also given notices since last year, but they still failed to process their documents.

He said a “notice of closure” tarpaulin was placed in front of the business establishments.*