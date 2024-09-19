CLO urges barangay officials to monitor residents living in danger zone

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) urged all the barangay officials to monitor their constituents who are building houses in the danger zone.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said it’s the responsibility of the barangay officials to disallow their constituents to construct a house under the bridge or near a creek or river.

This was after a five-year-old boy, who was living under the Taculing-Alijis Bridge, was swept away by floods on September 13, and his body was retrieved at Magsungay River in Barangay Singcang-Airport.

“The barangay should cooperate that once the city demolished the houses in the danger zone, they should monitor and ensure that the affected families will not return and build their houses again in the area,” Ting said.

He said it’s the lookout of the barangay officials to clear the houses in the danger zone.

Barangay Taculing Captain Lady Gles Gonzales-Pallen earlier said that at least 10 houses located at the Taculing-Alijis Bridge in Purok Pagla-um, Barangay Taculing are scheduled to be demolished.

She said they will hold a dialogue with the affected families in the area this week.

“They have been removed several times already during typhoons, but they chose to return to the area,” she said. /MAP.