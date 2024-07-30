CLO urges mall management to secure fire safety permit

The Bacolod City Legal Office (CLO) urged the management of one of the malls in the city to comply with their fire clearance for the issuance of a business permit.

This, was after most of the tenants of the mall failed to secure business permits due to the failure of the mall to get a fire safety permit.

City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said yesterday they already inspected the tenants of the mall and most of them managed to pay their fees, but they failed to secure a printed business permit because the mall failed to get a fire clearance from the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP).

He said they will soon issue a second notice or the mall's management will undertake to the BFP to finish their fire system.

"They only failed to comply with the fire clearance so they need to finish the processing so that their tenants can also secure their business permit," he added.

Ting noted that the mall's fire clearance permit is one of the requirements of the tenants for the issuance of the business permit from the Business Permits and Licensing Office (BPLO).

"They should finish their fire safety permit so that we can also issue a business to their tenants," Ting said.

If they fail to process, he said they will close the stalls upon the recommendation from the BPLO.

He added that three other malls in the city are also processing their fire safety permit.

Ting said Mayor Alfredo Abelardo Benitez is also planning to hold a meeting with the management of the malls this week to get their commitment for the compliance of the permit.

" We are more on prevention and we need to be prepared in case of untoward incidents inside the mall," he said.

He added the tenants were also paying their rentals so the malls also must secure a complete business permit./MAP