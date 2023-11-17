‘CLOSED’ | Bacolod implements closure order vs nine establishments for operating without permits

A total of nine business establishments in Bacolod City were closed by the city government on Thursday, November 16, for operating without a business permit.

The closure order was implemented by the City Legal Office (CLO)-Enforcement Team around 9 a.m. along Arceo Drive/Panaad, Barangay Mansilingan.

Rey Demisana, head of CLO-Enforcement Team, said the closure order was implemented for violation of Section 65, Article 20 of City Ordinance No. 565, Series of 2011, or the Revised Revenue Code of Bacolod City, as per recommendation of the Permits and License Division Office.

These business establishments include the Simon Litson Manok Stall, D'Mutant, Max Mango, Nenas Rose D Fifth Chicken House, 3 Kids Bachoyan and Lomihan, Wash N' Break Laundry Hub, Sizzling Station, BCDROPS Vape Lounge, and Reg'z Chichen Inasal.

Demisana said the business establishment owners also admitted their violation, and once they secure a business permit, they can continue their operation.

He said a notice of closure was placed in front of their business establishments, and they cannot remove it unless they have their business permit.

"Once they have secured their business, they can coordinate with our office, and then we will remove the tarpaulin or notice of closure," he added.

If the business establishment owner removes the tarpaulin, the owner will face a separate penalty, Demisana said.

Demisana said the business establishment owners were also given two notices prior to the implementation of the closure order.

"They received the notices, but still they failed to process their business permit, and some of them are still in the process," he said.

Demisana urged the business establishment owners to process their business permits early to avoid penalties and violations.*