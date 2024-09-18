CMO asks council’s approval on 45-day experimental parking

The Bacolod City Mayor’s Office is only waiting for the decision of the City Council if they will stop the implementation of the 45-day experimental proposal allowing free parking on Lacson Street, City Legal Officer Romeo Carlos Ting, Jr. said on Tuesday, September 17.

Ting said the City Mayor’s Office (CMO) already submitted its letter to the City Council for the approval of the 45-day experimental proposal allowing free parking on Lacson Street.

He said Vice Mayor El Cid Familiaran and the members of the City Council were also asked if they would stop it or continue the experiment pending their approval.

This was after on September 9, the Bacolod Traffic Authority Office (BTAO) started the implementation of a 45-day experimental proposal allowing free parking on Lacson Street without approval from the City Council.

It will focus on areas near restaurants from 7:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. on Mondays to Fridays, through the entire day of Saturday and Sunday, terminating at 5:00 a.m. on Monday.

This was implemented after the Bacolod Traffic Authority Council (BTAC) convened and approved the request of some of the business establishment owners at Lacson Street to allow them to park in the area.

Espino said under Republic Act 7160 or the Local Government Code it stated that only the City Council has the authority to enforce a traffic experiment.

“BTAC is a recommendatory body. The said proposal should be concurred by the City Council. In my opinion, the 45-day experimental proposal at Lacson Street is enforceable,” he said.

Ting said BTAC admitted that they mis look and failed to submit the proposal to the City Council.

“For now, the traffic experiment is still ongoing and they are only waiting for the decision of the City Council if they will order to stop it or not while waiting for their approval,” he said. /MAP.