Coalition of empowered consumers to launch northern Negros alliance

A COALITION of empowered consumers and church workers will launch the Alliance of Consumers in Northern Negros (ACNN) on February 14, 2026 in Bacolod City.

Wennie Sancho, Alliance of Concerned Consumers in Electricity and Social Services (Access) president, said the ACNN General Assembly will be assisted by Access and Power Watch Negros Advocates.

"This forum is in preparation for the electricity consumers in northern Negros to face the challenges of the power industry, particularly on the projected shortfall of electricity in the Visayas, including Negros Island Region, as announced by National Grid Corporation of the Philippines (NGCP) and Department of Energy (DOE)," he said.

He added that they will discuss crucial topics, which include the partnership between Negros Power and Northern Negros Electric Cooperative (Noneco) that aims to strengthen power infrastructure and services.

Sancho noted that this partnership promises infrastructure upgrades, reduction of outages and more reliable and affordable electricity for over 200,000 consumers from E. B. Magalona to San Carlos.

Lawyer Arnel Lapore will be inducting the elected and appointed officials of ACNN.

"This would bring in technical expertise, capital innovation and continuous consumers consultation to ensure that the interests of the consumers are protected," Sancho said.

He said ACNN is not just an alliance but a movement toward a brighter future for northern Negros where every electricity consumers have a voice and a choice in the journey toward a more resilient and consumer centric power sector.

He added that through education and awareness program, the informed consumers of ACNN are the key to sustainable and equitable energy.

"A new consumer movement in northern Negros is rising for consumer empowerment and protection," Sancho said. (MAP)