Coast Guard assures readiness to respond on sea emergencies

Chief Petty Officer Louie Campaner, Philippine Coast Guard Bredco sub-station commander, assured the public that their office is always ready and prepared to immediately respond to any sea emergencies.

Campaner made the assurance after 172 passengers of Weesam Express 6 bound for Iloilo City from Bacolod City encountered trouble in the middle of the sea on Tuesday, November 21.

"We cannot resolve some troubles encountered by the fastcrafts, but you're coast guard is ready to respond,” Campaner said.

He said that no one among the passengers and crew of Weesam Express was hurt when its steering wheel got some trouble and made a distress call at 1:15 p.m. after it departed from Bredco Port at 11:30 a.m.

He added that such incident is not so dangerous considering that the engine and generator are still working.

The passengers safely returned to Bredco Port around 3:30 p.m.

Some of the passengers got nervous when the fastcrafts became stationary in the middle of the voyage.

Frank Carbon, operator of Weesams Express, said their fastcraft was immediately dispatched and that passengers were carried back to Bacolod.

Those who opted to proceed to Iloilo were accommodated by the fastcrafts, while those who opted not to board were refunded their tickets.*