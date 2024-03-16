Coast Guard breaks ground on new radar station

Bacolod City Rep. Greg Gasataya and Uswag Ilonggo party-list Rep. James Ang Jr. with Coast Guard Captain Weniel Azcuna, commander of Coast Guard District Western Visayas, Bacolod Real Estate Development Corporation President John Alonte, and Director Willy Au, led the groundbreaking rites for the construction and improvement of the multi-purpose building at the Reclamation Area on Thursday, March 14.

The facility will be utilized as the Philippine Coast Guard Bacolod Sub-Station Radar Station will rise on the 200 square meter property of Bredco.

The project cost, amounting to P15 million, was jointly funded by the Office of Gasataya and Ang.

John Alonte, for his part, signed the deed of donation for the 500 square meter lot owned by Bredco to the Philippine Coast Guard Station Northern Negros Occidental Commander Joe Luviz Mercurio.*