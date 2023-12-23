Coca-Cola doubles environmental sustainability efforts

Coca-Cola Philippines concludes 2023 with significant progress in its commitment to environmental sustainability and enters 2024 with an increased resolve to accelerate its efforts.

This year, the company continued to strengthen its initiatives to meet its World Without Waste targets and launched “May Ikabobote Pa”, a brand-led initiative aiming to inspire behavior change among consumers regarding recycling. This includes expanding partnerships with organizations sharing a commitment to advancing a circular economy for plastic packaging.

The Coca-Cola Company also unveiled its 2030 Water Security Strategy, which aims to achieve 100% circular water use across 175 facilities globally. Additionally, the company plans to partner with like-minded organizations to enhance the health of 60 critical watersheds and return a cumulative total of 2 trillion liters of water to nature and communities between 2021 and 2030.

“We are grateful for all our projects this year, which demonstrate our dedication to conducting our business more sustainably and empowering the communities where we operate and serve,” said Tony del Rosario, President of Coca-Cola Philippines.

Coca-Cola Philippines took another significant step toward a circular economy for plastic packaging by introducing more bottles made from 100% recycled PET plastic (rPET), excluding caps and labels.

In September this year, the company introduced rPET packaging for Coca-Cola Original in 190ml and 390ml and Wilkins Pure in 500ml, in addition to Sprite 500ml, which was introduced in 2019.

The announcement came on top of the launch of “May Ikabobote Pa,” the company’s new consumer engagement initiative aiming to inform and engage consumers about the actions they can take to recycle their empty plastic bottles.

Since the launch of The Coca-Cola Company’s World Without Waste global strategy in 2018, Coca-Cola Philippines has formed strategic alliances with the government, non-governmental organizations, and civil society to help establish a circular economy for plastic packaging in the country.

One of the company’s goals is to make recycling easier and more accessible for consumers by expanding its over 2,800 recycling drop-off points across the country through increased partnerships with like-minded organizations and institutions.

In the Philippines, Coca-Cola champions water security through efficient water use in manufacturing, improving watershed health, and helping communities access safe and clean water.

Bottling partner CCBPI has improved its national water use efficiency across 18 manufacturing plants throughout the country through stringent water-saving initiatives. From 2015 to 2022, CCBPI saved approximately 11 million cubic meters of water, equivalent to about 4,400 Olympic-sized swimming pools.

Meanwhile, Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines prioritizes nature-based solutions as a way to conserve watersheds using natural processes such as reforestation, wetland restoration, and the promotion of sustainable agriculture.

Through the Foundation, Coca-Cola Philippines collaborates with more than 25 partners nationwide to return the same amount of water used in producing finished products to nature and communities. This collaboration aims to enhance access to water for drinking and sanitation in the most impacted communities. (PR)