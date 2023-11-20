Coca-Cola empowers Filipinos in water-stressed areas

In the Philippines and around the world, people are experiencing the impact of a warming planet through changes in water—from floods to droughts to rising temperatures in oceans.

These changes adversely affect farming communities and create challenges in food production.

With presence in more than 200 countries and territories, The Coca-Cola Company recognizes its responsibility to protect local water resources and help people who live in places that face water scarcity. Coca-Cola gives priority to communities near its facilities, urban hubs where its products are sold, and rural farming areas where it sources and grows its ingredients.



The company also invests in initiatives to reduce water in making beverages and to treat and reuse water where possible. The goal is to return to nature and communities the amount of water used to produce its products. Efforts to preserve nature and biodiversity and promote advanced water management practices are also among the company’s priorities.

In the Philippines, water stewardship programs led by the Coca-Cola Foundation Philippines (CCFPI) are aiding farmers in securing water for their crops through enhanced irrigation efficiency and reduced water contamination.

Watershed projects supported by the CCFPI promote nature-based solutions, such as reforestation, wetland and meadow restoration, invasive species removal, and check dam construction. These projects highlight the importance of sustainable food production systems and resilient agricultural practices, as they aim to boost farmers' productivity and empower communities to build resilience against climate change.



Moreover, local water programs and partnerships supported by the CCFPI have empowered hundreds of communities to access clean water by facilitating the development and installation of ramp pump technology in remote areas, addressing the persistent challenge of limited electricity and water access in households. Watch a video highlighting these efforts here:

All these efforts align with The Coca-Cola Company's 2030 Water Security Strategy, which focuses on: Operations--striving to achieve 100% circular water use across 175 facilities identified as leadership locations;

Watershed--Partnering with like-minded organizations to enhance the health of 60 critical watersheds; and

Communities-aiming to return a cumulative total of 2 trillion liters of water to nature and communities globally between 2021 and 2030. (PR)