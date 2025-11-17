Cockpit operators told: Don’t compel patrons to place bet on machines

THE Bacolod City Council has approved a resolution directing all cockpit operators and promoters in the city not to compel, force or coerce cockfight patrons to place their bets through machines and to grant them the option to bet either machines or the traditional hand signals or “kumarera system.”

Councilor Dindo Ramos, who authored the resolution, also asked the cockpit operators to ensure that no form of discrimination shall be made between the two by location, gate fees, or any other means, in accordance with existing laws, local ordinances, and Filipino customs and traditions.

Ramos, chairperson of the City Council committee on transportation and traffic, said it has been observed that certain cockpit operators and promoters have begun compelling or coercing cockfight patrons to place their bets exclusively through electronic or machine-based betting systems, thereby depriving them of the option to use traditional betting methods.

“Such practices not only violate the free will of patrons but may also be construed as discriminatory, especially when differences in location, access, or gate fees are imposed to favor machine-based bettors over traditional bettors,” he said.

He added that cockfighting or sabong is a long-standing Filipino tradition deeply rooted in the cultural and social life or many communities, including the City of Bacolod.

Ramos noted that the city recognizes the importance of preserving the traditional practices and customs associated with cockfighting, including traditional hand signal betting system, which forms part of the heritage and identity of local cockfight enthusiast.

He said Presidential Decree 449, or The Cockfighting Law of 1974, as well as relevant local ordinances, provide that cockfighting operations shall observe traditional and customary practices with public morals, and traditions.

“It is the duty of the City Council to ensure that local customs are respected, and that all forms of cockfighting operations within the city are conducted fairly and in compliance with both national and local laws,” he added. (MAP)