Colorful Pintaflores 2023

PINTAFLORES FESTIVAL. The streets of San Carlos City, Negros Occidental are filled with throngs of people, colorful costumes, beautiful smiles, and body-painted dancers as the 31st Pintaflores Festival Street Dancing afternoon of Nov. 5. The ritual competition and awarding of winners soon followed at the City Auditorium.The Tribu Euzkara of Barangays Rizal, Nataban and Palampas represented by Julio Ledesma National High School bagged the Grand Champion Trophy in San Carlos City's Pintaflores Festival 2023, Nov. 5.

Aside from being Champion, Tribu Euzkara also won 4 minor awards, including Best in Musicality with P35,000 cash prize, Best in Costume (common dancers), Best in Choreography and Best Ritual.

The Tribu Sumilaw of Barangays Four, Five and Buluangan represented by Don Carlos Ledesma National High School (DCLNHS) was 1st Runner Up and which also won Best in Catsuit (common dancers), Best in Headdress (common dancers), Best in Human Flower Formation and Best in Street Dancing while the Tribu Busilak of Barangays Quezon, Codcod and Tres represented by Quezon National High School (QNHS) was 2nd Runner Up.

On the other hand, Tribu Bidlisiw of Barangays Bagonbon, Uno and Punao represented by Bagonbon National High School (BNHS) earned Best in Floral Face Tattoo and settled for the consolation prize along with Tribu Sipawaynon of Barangays San Juan and Ermita represented by Sipaway National High School (SNHS).

The Champion received P150,000; 1st runner-up, P100,000; 2nd runner-up, P50,000 and P30,000 as consolation prizes.

Meanwhile Noella Rose Eraula of Tribu Euzkara was chosen as 2023 Festival Queen, Best in Solo Performance (Festival Queen) and Best in Costume (Festival Queen) followed by Nathania Caduagada of Tribu Busilak and Angel Kisses Ponteras of Tribu Sumilaw as 1st and 2nd runners-up (Festival Queen).

Moreover, San Carlos City Mayor Renato Y. Gustilo urged Sancarloseños to enjoy the event because it only happens once a year. He also cited that the Pintaflores Festival is San Carlos City's unique brand that is already gaining attention not only among Negrosanon but even internationally so they are trying to make it better.*