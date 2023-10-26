Comelec assures security of teachers during BSKE

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) assured the teachers of their security when they serve in the coming Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

Comelec Provincial Supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria said Wednesday, October 25, that there are enough police and military personnel in the province, and there is currently no need for the additional deployment of police officers.

He said some of the security personnel have already been sent in advance in areas considered as areas of concern although the deployment of security personnel will be on Friday, October 27.

The cops and military personnel will also remain on guard in the polling centers for the security of the teachers, who will be serving as members of the electoral board.

The security personnel are allowed to leave once the ballots are counted.

Accountable election forms have also been sent early in the far-flung villages in the provinces and contingency plans have also been formed in case election paraphernalias is either damaged or lacking.

Aside from overseeing the security of the polling precincts, some personnel will also do other tasks such as conducting checkpoints or helping transport election paraphernalia.

Of the 662 barangays in Negros Occidental, 51 were declared by the Comelec as areas of concern.*