Comelec-Bacolod to hold ERB hearing, 24K voters set to be deactivated

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City will hold an Election Registration Board (ERB) hearing on Monday, April 15.

City Election Officer lawyer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said Thursday, April 11, that they will deactivate from their list the names of at least 24,000 voters after failing to vote in two consecutive polls.

“Once they failed to vote in two consecutive polls, it’s automatic that their names will be deactivated from our official records,” she said.

She added that Bacolod City has a current 340,098 registered voters.

Trinio-Caña noted that it’s part of the cleansing of its database to delist including the names of the voters who have died as certified by the local civil registrar, the voters who transferred to another district or municipality, and double registration.

“Those names who will be deactivated can file for the reactivation of their names so that they will be included in the lists of the active voters of Bacolod City,” Trinio-Caña said.

She said they will also send a letter to the voters who will be deactivated and they can visit the Comelec office to reactivate their records again.

She added as of April 10, they received a total of 14,000 new applicants.

Of the number, the documents of the 12,228 applicants, which were filed from February 12 until March 26, will be evaluated in an ERB hearing on Monday, while the applications filed from April to June 30, will be evaluated in July.

The ERB is chaired by Trinio-Caña along with its members, the Civil Registrar Office and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Bacolod.

Moreover, Trinio-Caña said that they were also implementing the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) and they recorded at least 3,000 applicants, with some of them transferring their residence to another barangay in Bacolod.*