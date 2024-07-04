Comelec-Bacolod to hold ERB hearing on July 15

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City will hold an Election Registration Board (ERB) hearing on July 15.

City Election Officer lawyer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said they will evaluate all of the documents submitted by the new registrants.

She said they have a total of 16, 078 pending applications that are subject to ERB hearing on July 15.

Of the number, a total of 4, 316 are transferred from their city/municipality, 1, 303 transfers within the same city, 653 applications for transfer with reactivation, 209 applications for transfer with reactivation and correction of entries, 270 applications for transfer with correction of entries, 868 applications for reactivation, 147 applications for reactivation with correction of entries.

A total of 280 applications for change of name/correction entries, 150 applications for transfer from post to local (other than the original place of registration), five applications for transfer from post to local (other than the original place of registration) with correction of entries, five applications for reinstatement from post to local (original place of registration), and two applications for reinstatement from post to local with transfer within the same district, city, municipality.

The ERB is chaired by Trinio-Caña along with its members, the Civil Registrar Office, and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Bacolod.

Trinio-Caña said in the 2023 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE), they registered a total of 340, 098 voters.

She said as of April 15, 2024, ERB hearing, they have a total of 325, 874 registrants.

Of the number, 12, 173 voters were added to the lists and 26, 389 were deleted which include deactivated, deceased, transfer, and overseas voters./MAP.