Comelec-Bacolod to hold voter registration

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City will conduct satellite voter registration on February 27 to 28, 2026 for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) elections.

Bacolod Comelec officer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said on February 27, the voter registration will be in Barangay Banago Elementary School.

On the following day, February 28, she said the voter registration will be in Barangay Villamonte Covered Court.

She added that on February 23 to 26, the voter registration is still in Comelec office near the BaysCenter.

Trinio-Caña noted that daily voter registration is conducted at the Comelec-BaysCenter, however, the registration operations at the said office are temporarily suspended during scheduled satellite registration activities.

She said the regular registration will resume immediately after the completion of off-site registration schedules.

The voter registration will start from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Comelec urged the registrants to bring their identification cards (IDs) with a photocopy.

If their residence is not stated on the ID, registrants should bring proof of their residence or billing statements, like water bills or electric bills. Those who do not have an ID should bring their guarantor with a photocopy of the latter's ID.

Moreover, the Comelec in Negros Island Region (NIR) has processed the applications of 13,414 new voters in Negros Island for the November 2026 BSKE elections from February 16 to 21, 2026.

Comelec-NIR records revealed that of the total registrants, 8, 903 are from Negros Occidental. Of the number, 4, 713 are female and 4,190 are male.

A total of 4,197 registrants are also from Negros Oriental, 1,873 are male and 2,324 are female, and a total of 314 registrants are from Siquijor, 162 are male and 152 are female.

For the Register Anywhere Program (RAP), Comelec-NIR also processed a total of 150 applicants from Negros Oriental.

Since the start of the voter registration from October 2025 to February 21, 2026, for the November 2026 Barangay and BSKE, Comelec-NIR already accepted a total of 122, 923 applications.

Of the number, 82, 792 registrants are from Negros Occidental, 37, 942are from Negros Oriental and 2,189 are from Siquijor.

For the same period, for the RAP, Comelec-NIR also recorded a total of 814 applicants.

Of the number, 676 registrants are from Negros Oriental and 138 registrants are from Negros Occidental. (MAP)