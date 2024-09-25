Comelec-Bacolod to temporarily transfer office for filing of COC

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City will temporarily transfer its office for the filing of the certificate of candidacy (COC) from October 1 to 8, 2024 for the midterm elections in 2025.

Acting City Election Officer Revo Sorbito said they already asked the City Mayor’s Office for the temporary use of the Liga ng nga Barangay Social Hall along San Juan Street in Barangay 12.

“The aspiring candidates in Bacolod City will file their COC at the Liga ng nga Barangay Social Hall, instead of the Comelec office,” he said.

He added that it’s only temporary since the Comelec office is also set to transfer to its permanent office, which may be next year, after the completion of the Old City Hall building.

Sorbito noted that they will also limit the crowd at the Liga ng mga Barangay Social Hall to maintain peace and order in the area.

“We will limit the number of the supporters to accompany their candidates during the filing of the COC,” Sorbito said.

He said the filing of COC will start from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m./MAP.