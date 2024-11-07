Comelec disapproves 30 voter applications in Bacolod

The Election Registration Board (ERB) of the Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City has disapproved at least 30 voter registration applications during their deliberation in October 2024.

Acting City Election Officer Revo Sorbito said yesterday they evaluated the documents of those who joined in the last satellite registration in various malls in October.

He said they already submitted the data to the national office, adding that for the May 2025 elections, Bacolod City has a total of 356, 814 registered voters.

Sorbito noted that the disapproved applicants failed to comply with the requirements of their residency here in the city.

Sorbito said they will also notify the 30 applicants that their applications were disapproved.

The ERB is chaired by Sorbito along with its members, the Civil Registrar Office, and the Department of Education (DepEd)-Bacolod.

Moreover, the Comelec is also waiting for the final lists of the candidates in Bacolod City for the 2025 elections.

Sorbito said the Comelec national office will post the final lists of the candidates on their website.

He said the national office also verified the certificate of candidacy (COC) of the candidates.

“So, for now, we are still waiting for the final lists and we cannot say that all those who filed the COC in Bacolod from October 1 to 8 will be a final candidate for the 2025 elections. So, let’s wait for the final lists of candidates,” he added.

Sorbitol disclosed that once the names of the candidates are posted by the Comelec, the candidates can no longer make a correction of their names that will be printed in the official ballot. /MAP.