Comelec en banc junks election protest filed by Leonardia vs Benitez

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc denied the motion for reconsideration (MR) filed by former Bacolod City mayor Evelio “Bing” Leonardia seeking to nullify the order dated September 7, 2022, of the Comelec 2nd Division in relation to his election protest assailing the election results for the mayoral position of Bacolod City, filed on May 20, 2022, against Mayor Alfredo Abelardo “Albee” Benitez during the May 9, 2022 national and local elections.

The seven-page decision promulgated on April 23, 2024 was approved by Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia and signed by Commissioners Socorro Inting, Aimee Ferolino, Ernesto Ferdinand Macida, Jr., Marlon CAsquejo, Rey Bulay, and Nelson Celis.

The order stated that the Commission en banc resolves to deny the motion for reconsideration pursuant to Section 1, Rule 19 of the Comelec Rules of Procedure.

“We emphasize that protestant neither raised grounds nor presented new matters or issues that would merit the overruling of the order of the Commission 2nd Division,” the order further stated.

Lawyer Caesar Distrito, spokesman of Benitez, said Friday, May 24, that Mayor Benitez has once again prevailed in the latest decision of the Comelec.

He said all the legal actions filed by the camp of former mayor Leonardia against Mayor Benitez were all either dismissed or denied, and ruled in favor of the latter, including the petition questioning the transfer of registration of Benitez.

“The decision of the Comelec is a clear manifestation that their election protests were purely harassment and had no legal and factual basis at all. It was purely made to save faces in the aftermath of the incumbent mayor Leonardia’s defeat in the hands of former Congressman Albee Benitez,” he added.

Distrito noted that the decision denying their MR cited several reasons such as being insufficient in forms and substance, failure to substantiate and specify their allegations of irregularity, and everything were purely general statements, without even a single affidavit attached, alleging the alleged violations.

Distrito said the denial of the MR will now put to rest any doubts about the victory of Mayor Benitez that were cast by Leonardia's camp.

“Mayor Albee won clearly and convincingly with a margin of 64,446 votes. The people had spoken, and so the Comelec,” he said.

Moreover, the camp of Leonardia could not be reached for a comment Friday.*