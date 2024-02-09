Comelec gearing for registration of voters on Feb. 12

The provincial Commission on Elections office is gearing up for the nationwide registration of voters for the 2025 elections starting February 12.

Provincial Comelec Supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria said Thursday, February 8, that February 12 has been designated as "Araw ng Botante."

Ananoria said they target at least 200,000 voters to register and participate in the 2025 elections.

The Comelec national office placed a target of 3 million voters to register.

Ananoria also clarified that company IDs will no longer be accepted for registration and that barangay clearance bearing the registrant's photo and signature would be accepted.

He also said they will launch the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) at SM Bacolod on Feb. 12.

Ananoria said RAP would accept applications in all capital cities and towns and highly urbanized cities (HUCs).

RAP has now been institutionalized in the Commission as a program owing to its favorable turnout and positive reception by the general public and other stakeholders, the Comelec said.

In 2022, the poll body held a pilot test of the RAP in selected areas, including malls and government agencies.*