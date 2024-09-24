Comelec is all set for the filing of COC

The Provincial Comelec Office is all set for the filing of the Certificate of Candidacy on October 1 to 8 for the coming May 2025 midterm elections.

Provincial Comelec Supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria said they will accommodate the provincial candidates who will file their COC at the Social Hall located on the second floor of the Old Provincial Capitol building.

Comelec is open during office hours from 8 A.M. until 5 PM daily including Saturdays and Sundays, Ananoria said.

He said those who will file their COCs at the Provincial Comelec Office are candidates for Governor, Vice Governor, members of the Sangguniang Pa lalawigan, and congressman while mayors, Vice mayors, and members of the city or municipal board will have to file their COCs at their respective local Comelec offices.

The candidates will need to bring their certified copies and duly notarized COCs and original copies of Certificate of Nomination (CONA) from their party if they are not independent candidates.

A duly authorized representative of the candidate is also allowed to file the COC but it needs to have a valid reason, Ananoria added.

Funfares by the candidate's supporters are also allowed for as long as it does not disturb the proceedings inside the Comelec offices, Ananoria further said. (TDE)