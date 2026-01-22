Comelec-NIR registers 72,446 new voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Island Region (NIR) has accepted a total of 72,446 applications since the start of the voter registration for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) elections.

Comelec-NIR records revealed that from October 2025 to January 17, 2026, Negros Occidental has a total of 49,267 new applicants, Negros Oriental has 22,190 applications, and 989 applicants in Siquijor.

For the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) of the Comelec, Negros Occidental processed a total of 71 applicants, and Negros Oriental with 226 applications.

In Bacolod City, City Election Officer lawyer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said they conducted a satellite voters’ registration in Ayala Malls Capitol Center on January 19, 2026 and it will end on January 23.

She said that on Saturday, January 24, they will hold the satellite voters’ registration in Barangay Esfefania, adding that they are also waiting for the approval of an additional satellite voters’ registration in the city’s barangays.

Trinio-Caña noted that while they are conducting a satellite voters’ registration, their office near the Bacolod Arts and Youth Sports Center (BaysCenter) is also closed.

Comelec-Bacolod records revealed that from October to December 2025, they registered at least 9,000 new applicants.

After the satellite voters’ registration, she added that Comelec office is also open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accommodate the applicants.

Trinio-Caña said Comelec is also set to deactivate at least 20,000 registered voters in Bacolod City after failing to vote in two consecutive polls.

“Those affected individuals can also reapply to reactive their records at Comelec office,” she said.

Under Comelec Resolution 11177, voter registration activities will run from October 20 to May 18, 2026 in all regions of the country.

Comelec also urged the public to register early for the Barangay and BSKE elections in November. (MAP)