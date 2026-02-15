Comelec-NIR registers over 11,000 new voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Island Region (NIR) has processed the applications of 11,196 new voters in Negros Island for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) elections from February 9 to 14, 2026.

Comelec-NIR records revealed that of the total registrants, 7,194 are from Negros Occidental. Of the number, 3,372 are female and 3,817 are female.

A total of 3,748 registrants are also from Negros Oriental, 1,272 are male and 2,021 are female, and a total of 254 registrants are from Siquijor, 124 are male and 130 are female.

For the Register Anywhere Program (RAP), Comelec-NIR also processed a total of 283 applicants.

Of the number, 266 registrants are from Negros Oriental, 95 are male and 171 female; and 17 registrants from Negros Occidental, eight are male and nine are female.

Since the start of the voter registration from October 2025 to February 14, 2026, for the November 2026 Barangay and BSKE, Comelec-NIR already accepted a total of 109, 509 applications.

Of the number, 73,889 registrants are from Negros Occidental, 33,745 are from Negros Oriental and 1, 875 are from Siquijor.

For the same period, for the RAP, Comelec-NIR also recorded a total of 664 applicants.

Of the number, 526 registrants are from Negros Oriental and 138 registrants are from Negros Occidental.

In Bacolod City, City Election Officer lawyer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said they will hold a satellite voters’ registration in Barangay Taculing on February 17, 2026.

She said residents of the barangay who are of voting age may submit an application for registration, transfer, reactivation, and correction of entry on the said date.

She added that during this period, voter registration at the Comelec BaysCenter will be temporarily suspended to give way to the off-site registration activities.

Trinio-Caña noted that applicants should bring the original and photocopy of all required documents and valid identification cards addressed to Barangay Taculing for faster processing.

Trinio-Caña said additional supporting documents might be required by Comelex personnel upon screening or during query depending on the type of application being applied for or the requirements being presented.

She said this will be a "First Come, First Served Policy" and they can accommodate 600 slots only regardless of transaction, including Senior Citizens, PWDs and Pregnant Women.

She added that only Comelec personnel are authorized to issue queuing numbers to applicants.

"Queuing numbers issued by barangay personnel or any unauthorized individuals shall not be honored. Qeueing numbers shall be issued only to applicants who present complete and valid requirements," Trinio-Caña said.

Comelec urged applicants to proceed early to avoid long queues. (MAP)