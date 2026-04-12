Comelec-NIR registers over 8,000 new voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Island Region (NIR) has processed the applications of 8,735 new voters in Negros Island for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) elections from April 7 to 11, 2026.

Comelec-NIR records revealed that of the total registrants, 6,111 are from Negros Occidental. Of the number, 3,153 are female and 3,058 are male.

A total of 2,276 registrants are also from Negros Oriental -- 1,153 are male and 1,123 are female -- and a total of 248 registrants are from Siquijor, of which 131 are male and 117 are female.

For the Register Anywhere Program (RAP), Comelec-NIR also processed a total of 64 applications. Of the number, 48 registrants are from Negros Occidental and 168 from Negros Oriental.

Since the start of the voter registration from October 2025 to March 21, 2026, for the November 2026 Barangay and BSKE, Comelec-NIR already accepted a total of 183,187 applications.

Of the number, 125,695 registrants are from Negros Occidental, 54,208 are from Negros Oriental, and 3,284 are from Siquijor.

For the same period, for the RAP, Comelec-NIR also recorded a total of 1,157 applicants.

Of the number, 320 registrants are from Negros Occidental and 837 registrants are from Negros Occidental.

In Bacolod City, Comelec will conduct a satellite voter registration and RAP at the ground floor of North Block, SM City Bacolod on April 14, 15, 16, and 18.

City Election Officer lawyer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said all qualified applicants should take advantage of this accessible registration venue, and the registration will start at 8 a.m.

She said registration activities are temporarily unavailable every Monday due to the work-from-mome setup of Comelec offices and during satellite registrations.

Trinio-Caña noted that applicants should bring the original and photocopy of all required documents and valid identification cards addressed to Barangay Taculing for faster processing.

Trinio-Caña said additional supporting documents might be required by Comelec personnel upon screening or during query depending on the type of application being applied for or the requirements being presented.

Comelec urged applicants to register early to avoid long queues. (MAP)