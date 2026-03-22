Comelec-NIR registers over 9,000 new voters

THE Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Negros Island Region (NIR) has processed the applications of 9,544 new voters in Negros Island for the November 2026 Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) elections from March 16 to 21, 2026.

Comelec-NIR records revealed that of the total registrants, 7,037 are from Negros Occidental. Of the number, 3,695 are female and 3,342 are male.

A total of 2,349 registrants are also from Negros Oriental -- 1,132 are male and 1,217 are female -- and a total of 158 registrants are from Siquijor, of which 82 are male and 76 are female.

For the Register Anywhere Program (RAP), Comelec-NIR also processed a total of 44 applicants.

Both Negros Occidental and Negros Oriental recorded 22 registrants each.

Since the start of the voter registration from October 2025 to March 21, 2026, for the November 2026 Barangay and BSKE, Comelec-NIR already accepted a total of 165, 367 applications.

Of the number, 112,678 registrants are from Negros Occidental, 49,899 are from Negros Oriental, and 2,790 are from Siquijor.

For the same period, for the RAP, Comelec-NIR also recorded a total of 990 applicants.

Of the number, 812 registrants are from Negros Oriental and 178 registrants are from Negros Occidental.

Comelec-NIR also announced that all Comelec offices will be closed from April 1 (Wednesday) to April 5 (Sunday), 2026 in observance of Holy Week.

Regular office transactions will resume on April 6, 2026 (Monday). (MAP)