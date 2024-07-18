Comelec officials give full support to Garcia over alleged P1B bribery

Comelec officers in Negros Occidental in full support of Comelec Chairman George Erwin Garcia over the alleged P1 billion bribery from a Korean firm.

Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria, Provincial Comelec Supervisor said "On behalf of all Comelec officers in the province as their supervisor, we give our full and unequivocal support to our chairman. The whole Institution is under attack so we are here with our chairman," Ananoria said.

Ananoria's statement came after the 82 members of the Provincial Election Supervisors Association of the Phils. (PESAP), Inc. as well as. lawyers under Comelec issued an official stand in solidarity with the entire COMELEC community to publicly express full and unwavering support to our to Garcia.

As things unfolded, it is not difficult to see that the allegations against our chairman were baseless, they said.

The accusers themselves admitted that their so-called evidence came from unknown sources and unverified. Yet as they continue to insist, we sense that the end game of all this was not just to malign the reputation of the Chairman, but to sabotage the preparations of the Commission on Elections for automated elections in May 2025, as well. For this, we applaud our Honorable Chairman for remaining steadfast in his pursuit of justice and the truth, and as he continues to protect the Commission on Elections and its people, the group also emphasized.

They stated further that Garcia is someone that they truly admire, love, and respect. "On that, we wholeheartedly reiterate our full and unwavering support," they added. On July 9, Sagip Party-list Rep. Rodante Marcoleta said around P1 billion was allegedly transferred to 49 offshore bank accounts that can be traced to an unnamed poll body official. Garcia eventually denied the claim and he even asked the National Bureau of Investigation and Anti-Money Laundering Council to look into the issue.

The Comelec Regional Election Directors' Organization (CREDO) has also expressed its unequivocal support for Garcia. "As a vanguard of Free, Orderly, Honest, and Credible Political Exercises, we also reaffirm our confidence in the integrity of the Commission on Elections," they added.

The recent pernicious criticisms have cast aspersions that unfairly denigrated the hard work and dedication of our diligent Officers and frontliners. Such irresponsible accusations erode public trust in our elections, they further stated in their official statement. (TDE)