Comelec probes misrepresentation complaint in Calatrava

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Provincial Supervisor Atty. Ian Lee Ananoria said that they will file a case against the unscrupulous persons who allegedly went to Barangay Marcelo, Calatrava, claimed to be the personnel of the poll body, and brought out a box of documents.

Ananoria made the assurance after a complainant went to his office on Thursday, December 7.

He said he advised them to execute an affidavit, including the witnesses, and file a formal complaint.

Ananoria said that no personnel from his office went to the barangay.

"We go through the city or municipal election offices if we ask for documents," Ananoria pointed out.

"We will submit the report to the Law Department of the Comelec as this is a case of usurpation of authority, which is a serious offense," he said.

Maximo Rezaga, Jr. claimed that several people went to their barangay hall on November 10 claiming that they are employees of the Comelec provincial office and brought out a box full of documents.

"The persons were on board two private vehicles, but they were not bearing a red plate to indicate they were owned by a government or any stickers from the Comelec. The said persons also did not show any identification that they work for the government," Rezaga said.

He said that he was alarmed by the incident, especially that he filed election charges for premature campaigning and vote buying against the incumbent barangay officials.

Rezaga ran as barangay captain but lost during the recent Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Election.

Ananoria said he just learned about the incident and that

he will check on the veracity of the complaint once there are already affidavits.

"We will file appropriate charges if there is probable cause," he added.*