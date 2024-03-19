Comelec registers 9K new voters in Bacolod

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) in Bacolod City has accepted the applications of at least 9,000 individuals since the start of the voter registration for the May 2025 midterm elections, an official of Comelec said Monday, March 18.

City Election Officer lawyer Kathrina Trinio-Caña said they will conduct the Election Registration Board (ERB) hearing on April 12 to evaluate all of the documents submitted by the new registrants.

She said on February 17, they conducted the satellite registration in Barangay Pahanocoy and they accepted a total of 554 new applicants, another 412 applications in SM Mall satellite registration on February 23, and 533 applicants in Barangay Banago on February 24.

On March 1, Comelec also accepted a total of 501 new applicants in Barangay Mandalagan’s satellite registration; 568 in Barangay Alijis on March 2; 525 in Barangay Pta. Taytay on March 9; 510 in Barangay Bata on March 15; and 625 in Barangay Mansilingan on March 16.

Trinio-Caña said they also implemented the Register Anywhere Program (RAP) and they recorded a total of 10 applicants and most of them are from Murcia, Bago and Silay cities, and Capiz.

“We have ongoing satellite registration and those who are not registered yet just visit the official website of Comelec to check the schedule of the registration,” she said.

She added the Comelec office is also open from Monday to Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., to accommodate the applicants.

Registrants should bring their valid government identification cards (ID) with pictures and signatures, as well as an original and photocopy of their birth certificate.

Trinio-Caña disclosed that for the observance of Holy Week next week, they will open until March 27 and will resume on April 1.*