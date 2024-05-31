Comelec reminds voters' registration to end Sept. 30

Commission on Elections (Comelec) Negros Occidental provincial supervisor Ian Lee Ananoria reminded voters that the end of the ongoing registration will be on September 30.

"It is an important date to remember as Comelec has already come out with the Calendar of Activities for the coming 2025 elections,” he said.

The Comelec released on Wednesday, May 29, the calendar of activities for the 2025 midterm elections for a new set of leaders in the Senate down to city and municipal councils across the country.

The filing of certificates of candidacy for election aspirants will take place from October 1 to October 8.

Ananoria said Comelec would not allow the substitution of candidates who voluntarily withdraw their candidacy after October 8.

The election period will start on January 12, 2025, including a gun ban, prohibition on the suspension of elective officials, and prohibition on the movement of officers in the civil service, among others.

Candidates for the Senate and the party-list system will be allowed to officially campaign beginning February 11, while local aspirants can start wooing the voters on March 28. The campaign period will end on May 10.

Overseas voters will be allowed to vote a month in advance, beginning April 13, while Filipinos in the Philippines are scheduled to cast their ballots on election day, May 12.

Dates to remember per the Comelec Calendar of Activities for the 2025 polls are:

● August 31, 2024: Last day of the Registered Anywhere Program

● September 30, 2024: Last day of local and overseas registration

● September 1 to 28, 2024: Period to hold political conventions by political parties to select/nominate candidates

● October 1 to 8, 2024: Filing of certificates of candidacy, and certificates of nomination and acceptance

● January 12 to June 11, 2025: Election period, gun ban

● February 11 to May 10, 2025: Campaign period for candidates for senator and groups in the party-list system

● March 28 to May 10, 2025: Campaign period for candidates for House district lawmaker, and parliamentary, provincial, city, and municipal officials

● April 13 to May 12, 2025: Voting by overseas voters

● April 28 to 30, 2025: Voting by local absentee voters

● May 11, 2025: Liquor ban

● May 12, 2025: Election day

● June 11, 2025: Last day to file a statement of contributions and expenditures.*