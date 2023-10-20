Comelec to launch ‘Operation Baklas’

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) Negros Occidental will initiate the provincewide "Operation Baklas" Friday, October 20, its provincial supervisor, lawyer Ian Lee Ananoria, said Thursday, October 19.

Ananoria said they will begin removing campaign posters that have been placed in areas that are not designated as common poster areas.

According to Ananoria, candidates of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) must strictly adhere to Comelec's rules and regulations regarding posting their campaign materials in order to avoid any potential problems.

He also said that Comelec has issued five additional show cause orders against BSKE candidates in Negros Occidental for premature campaigning.

A total of 149 candidates have been issued with show cause orders in the province.

Ananoria also said they will issue separate show cause orders related to those who are placing their campaign materials outside the common poster areas.

Aside from the common poster area, BSKE candidates must also adhere to the size of their election materials which includes billboards, posters, and tarpaulins not exceeding 2 by 3 feet.

Campaign materials should also not violate gender sensitivity principles, obscenity, discriminatory, offensive, or otherwise constitute a violation of the Magna Carta of Women; and posters that do not bear the words "political advertisement paid for/by" or the words "printed free of charge."

Furthermore, candidates are also prohibited from distributing items such as t-shirts, ballers, bags, caps, and other items.*